Bryan Co. man admits to attempted child sexual coercion

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Bryan County man has admitted in federal court to attempting to persuade a minor to have sex with him.

Michael Wilson, 37, of Richmond Hill, pled guilty in court to Attempted Coercion of a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Wilson faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison, along with financial penalties and a minimum of five years of supervised release after completion of the prison sentence.

According to court documents and testimony, Wilson admitted attempting to coerce a minor victim to engage in sexual activity from 2017 through early 2019.

Wilson, an active duty member of the military, is also charged with seven violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, Article 120(b), Rape and Sexual Assault of a Child. These charges are pending and relate to multiple minor victims.

“No sentence for this man will wipe away the scars left on the child he victimized,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Wilson harmed a defenseless child for life. Our only hope is that his punishment will act as a deterrent to anyone who contemplates preying on our most vulnerable citizens.”

Wilson’s wife, 35-year-old Lori Wilson, aka “Loretta Lightningbolt,” pled guilty in June to Tampering with a Victim or Witness for attempting to convince a victim to recant accusations against her husband and withholding information from investigators.

Authorities say after victims reported information, Lori Wilson tried to persuade the victim that the experiences were “psychic visions” or “dreams,” and to communicate false information to Army Criminal Investigation Command agents, among others.

She is awaiting sentencing.

“The Wilsons represent a vile tag-team of abhorrent behavior that has no place in civilized society,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “In coordination with our law enforcement partners, we will work relentlessly to protect potential victims from predators and their enablers.”

The cases are being investigated by the FBI and by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Katelyn Semales and Jennifer G. Solari.