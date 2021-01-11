Bryan Co. detectives seek porch pirate caught on cam

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man caught on camera taking a package from the front porch of a Richmond Hill home.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office released home surveillance video taken around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The porch pirate suspect, described as a white man with gauged ears, is seen driving a white Honda or Acura SUV into the home’s driveway on Dalcross Drive and walking up to the front door.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect attempted to break into the house before taking the package.

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle is asked to call Bryan County detectives at 912-653-3823 or 912-756-2181.