Brunswick police investigating shooting at lounge that left 3 injured

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The Brunswick Police Department is investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured Saturday.

Brunswick police say at approximately 2 a.m., officers responded to the Red Carpet Lounge at 300 F Street. Officers found 35-year-old Stephen Bryant, of Charleston, with gunshot wounds to the chest, leg and arm. He was taken to UF Health Shands in critical condition.

Responding officers saw a white Jeep fleeing the area. During a traffic stop on the vehicle, 28-year-old Keshawn Weston fled the scene. The Jeep’s other occupants, 26-year-old Dillon Andrews and 28-year-old Donald Davidson were suffering gunshot wounds. Andrews had been shot in the finger, and Davidson had been shot in his left thigh and right leg.

Both were taken to Southeast Georgia Health Systems with non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation shows that bouncers from the Red Carpet Lounge followed patrons outside in an attempt to encourage them to leave the area before dancers were dismissed for the night. Shots were fired after a physical altercation.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Alan Carter at (912) 279-2650 or Silent Witness at (912) 267-5516.