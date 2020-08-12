Brunswick Police investigate 64 year-old man’s death as homicide

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Brunswick Police ask the public for information regarding a weekend homicide.

Police say officers responded Sunday morning to an assault in the 1800 block of Third Street.

At the scene police discovered Michael Rogers, 64, of Brunswick, in a backyard with a head injury.

Officials say Rogers succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact Detective Jasmine Jordan at (912)279-2624.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Silent Witness at (912)267-5516.