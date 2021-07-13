Brunswick Police ask for community help to solve late June homicide

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — The Brunswick Police Department (BPD) is offering a $1,000 reward for information to help solve a late June homicide.

BPD said Shannon Riley, 29, was shot on the 1500 block of Mansfield Street on June 23 around 4 p.m. Riley was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System where she died.

Police are searching for 20-year-old Chequerdo Foy aka Che, for questioning regarding the shooting. BPD said he’s not a suspect but a person of interest. Foy, a 5-foot-9 Black man, weighing 160 pounds, might be traveling in a white 2016 Honda Civic, BFD said.

Images provided by the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office

The car’s Georgia license plate reads C0415678. Police also said Foy frequents Orlando.

BFD asks anyone with information to call Detective Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640 or Silent Witness at 912-267-5516.