Brunswick police arrest man who turned himself in after fatal shooting Friday

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The Brunswick Police Department arrested a man Saturday after he turned himself in in relation to a fatal shooting Friday night.

At approximately 10:23 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 2500 block of Ellis Street Lane in reference to a shooting. Officers found an unresponsive male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Cameron Johnson of Brunswick. Johnson was taken to Southeast Georgia Health Systems where he succumbed to his injuries.

At 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, 21-year-old Ronrecus Goodwin of Brunswick turned himself in without incident. Preliminary investigation reveals that there was a verbal exchange between Johnson and Goodwin before the shooting.

Goodwin was charged with aggravated assault and murder and transported to Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Daniel Merritt at 912-279-2624 or Silent Witness at 912-267-5516.