Brunswick police arrest 1 in fatal shooting Friday night

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The Brunswick Police Department (BPD) arrested a man in the shooting death of another man on Friday night.
According to BPD, officers responded to the 2700 block of Lee Street around 10:45 p.m. to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Alfred Spaulding-Hill, of Daried, suffering a gunshot wound.
Spaulding-Hill was taken to Southeast Georgia Health Systems, where he later died of his injuries.
Preliminary investigation shows that the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Stonewall Street after a verbal exchange between Spaulding-Hill and 26-year-old Ramondria Johnson, of Brunswick.
On Saturday, Johnson turned himself in to the Glynn County Detention Center. He is being held on charges of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and criminal damage to property.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Sgt. Alan Carter at (912)279-2650.