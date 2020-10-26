Brunswick police arrest 1 in fatal shooting Friday night

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The Brunswick Police Department (BPD) arrested a man in the shooting death of another man on Friday night.

According to BPD, officers responded to the 2700 block of Lee Street around 10:45 p.m. to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Alfred Spaulding-Hill, of Daried, suffering a gunshot wound.

Spaulding-Hill was taken to Southeast Georgia Health Systems, where he later died of his injuries.

Preliminary investigation shows that the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Stonewall Street after a verbal exchange between Spaulding-Hill and 26-year-old Ramondria Johnson, of Brunswick.

On Saturday, Johnson turned himself in to the Glynn County Detention Center. He is being held on charges of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and criminal damage to property.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Sgt. Alan Carter at (912)279-2650.