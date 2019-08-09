Brunswick pastor, school bus driver arrested for child molestation, sodomy

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTLV) – A pastor and school bus driver in Glynn County has been arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct with a minor.

According to the Brunswick Police Department, 38-year-old Daniel Hines turned himself in this week after warrants for his arrest were placed. Jail records show he was booked on Wednesday for aggravated child molestation and sodomy.

The charges stem from a complaint filed on June 28 in reference to sexual misconduct by the pastor of the City of Refuge Church. Police determined Hines had engaged in sexual misconduct with a person under the age of 16.

First Coast News spoke with former Brunswick Mayor Brad Brown about the allegations.

“We feel safe here,” Brown said. “We don’t have any issues.”

Brown was mayor from 1998 to 2005 and says during that time, he never interacted with anyone from the church. “It may be fortunate they didn’t have any outreach in the neighborhood,” he said.

Hines has also served as a bus driver with the Glynn County School District. He was placed on administrative leave Monday. Prior to his hiring less than two years ago, he underwent a background check and passed, according to a school district spokeswoman.

Brown told First Coast News that parents should be alert about who is taking their children to school.

“Especially if your child was riding that bus and you had met or seen the driver, that would be very concerning,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with relevant information on the case is asked to contact Detective Carla Futch, with the Brunswick Police Department at 912-279-2641 office or Silent Witness at 912-267-5516.