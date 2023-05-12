GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Brunswick man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after confessing to molesting multiple children over several years, according to Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins.

Joel Brown, 25, pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child molestation and was sentenced on May 11.

Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) began an investigation in Dec. 2020 after reports of alleged child sexual abuse by Brown. During the investigation, four victims were identified who Brown had molested over several years.

Brown was arrested and was interviewed by law enforcement and confessed to the allegations. He entered a guilty plea on May 5, 2023. As part of a plea deal, Superior Court Judge Stephen Kelley sentenced Brown to 25 years in prison, with no parole, followed by lifetime probation. Brown must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The DA’s office extended the plea offer after consulting with the victims in the case.