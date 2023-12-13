BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — On Dec. 13, Wenda Lee Collins, 60, of Brunswick pleaded guilty to child molestation charges related to a 2017 incident after the Brunswick Police Department responded to a call about a sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl.

According to District Attorney Keith Higgins, Collins pleaded guilty to one count of child molestation and one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

On Sept. 16, 2017, Collins picked up the child from a family cookout and then took the little girl back to his home where he molested her in his bedroom. After Collins brought the victim back to the cookout, family members began questioning what he was doing with the child. During the confrontation, one of the relatives stated that they were molested by Collins when they were a child. This led to the victim describing several years of abuse at the hands of the man she considered to be her “Godfather” after years of being groomed by Collins.

Investigators would also uncover a previous allegation in 2004 where a young girl stated she had been victimized by Collins but no charges were brought against the Brunswick man. The victim in this instance recanted her statement at that time out of fear she would be separated from her youngest sibling.

In a press release on Wednesday, Nigel Lush, Chief Assistant District Attorney, who prosecuted the case said, in part, “All of Wenda Collins’ victims had similar stories to tell – years of grooming in the form of attention, affection, money, and gifts…we have no doubt that there are other victims out there. We hope this sentence provides these victims a measure of peace after such a long road to get to this day.”

Today, the 60-year-old convicted child molester was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 15 years of probation. He will have to register as a sex offender and be subject to the

sex offender conditions of probation.