BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A Brunswick man will be going to prison after he was found guilty of statutory rape and child molestation as well as furnishing alcohol to a minor.

According to District Attorney Keith Higgins, Stephan Bell, 24, of Brunswick was convicted of sex crimes against a child.

In May 2020, a 15-year-old female ran away from home. Law enforcement officials quickly got involved in trying to locate the girl. The Brunswick Police Department would find her four days later after initially running away in deplorable conditions in an abandoned home with Bell.

The teen had met Bell a few weeks prior and started hanging out with him and his mutual friends. Police say that Bell provided the girl with alcohol and performed sex acts with her.

Bell admitted to BPD that he gave the young girl alcohol and had sexual intercourse at least 5 times among other sex acts.

Glynn County Superior Court Judge Roger B. Lane, Sr. sentenced Bell to a total of 45 years to serve followed by life on probation. He will also serve 20 years on the statutory rape charge as well as 25 years without parole to serve followed by life on probation to run consecutive to the statutory rape charge for the aggravated child molestation and 12 months to serve on the furnishing alcohol to a minor to run concurrent to the statutory rape charge