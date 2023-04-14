GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Brunswick man is facing 25 years in prison after being convicted of child molestation, according to Brunswick District Attorney Keith Higgins.

On April 13, a jury found William Leslie Kehoe, 33, guilty of child molestation and sexual battery against a child under 16 years.

Officials say the charges stem from a Nov. 2015 incident when the 3-year-old victim’s great-grandmother notified law enforcement about the child’s unusual behaviors.

Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) conducted a forensic interview of the child which revealed that Kehoe had touched the child inappropriately numerous times. Kehoe admitted touching to the child’s genitals on many occasions, but denied it was intentional by claiming that it happened during wrestling and playing around with the child.

Presiding Superior Court Judge Roger B. Lane, Sr. will sentence Kehoe within the next two weeks. Kehoe faces a possible 25 years to serve, with 20 years for child molestation and five years for the sexual battery charges.