GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Brunswick man was found guilty of murder for shooting and killing a man in 2021.

On Sept. 21, a Glynn County court found Ricky Darrell Morrow, 58, guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On the night of Sept. 27, 2021, the victim, Michael Allen Propes, 23, of Waycross, GA, and a friend were at Morrow’s home on Blythe Island in Glynn County. Morrow, who knew Propes, had invited Propes and his friend to his home to socialize. They were there for about an hour when Morrow indicated to Propes that he was ready to do a shot of methamphetamine which Propes had apparently bought earlier with $100 that Morrow had given him.

All three individuals were addicted to methamphetamine, also known as meth.

Morrow gave Propes’ friend a syringe to prepare a shot of meth for himself. Morrow then became upset that there should be more than what Propes produced. Propes insisted that was it and he had not

shortchanged Morrow. Morrow then walked to another room and returned with a revolver.

He again questioned Propes about the quantity of drugs, saying “don’t do me like this.” He then shot Propes in the back one time. The bullet struck Propes in the heart and a lung and he died on the scene soon

afterwards.

Morrow told Propes’ friend and responding officers that it was an accident and he didn’t mean to shoot

Propes; but he never explained how it was an accident.

Morrow refused to make a statement to the investigators from the Glynn County Police Department, and he declined to testify at trial.

In his closing argument, Chief Assistant District Attorney Nigel Lush told the jury that this was another

example of the tragedy of drug addiction and how guns and drugs don’t mix.

“Propes paid the ultimate price for his addiction and Morrow needed to be held responsible for his,” Lush said.

The jury deliberated for two hours before returning guilty verdicts.

Following the jury verdict, Superior Court Judge Roger B. Lane sentenced Morrow to life in prison with the possibility of parole plus an additional 5 years in prison for the gun charge. Morrow will be 87 when he qualifies for parole.

