Brunswick man faces up to 30 years in prison for allegedly submitting falsified documents for CARES Act loans

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A Brunswick man accused of lying to obtain CARES Act loans and using the money to buy a Mercedes-Benz faces up to 30 years in prison, according to the Southern District of Georgia.

Mack Knight, 45, was charged in a five-count indictment where he’s accused of lying to the Small Business Administration (SBA), U.S. Acting Attorney David Estes said. The 45-year-old had multiple careers as a pastor, mortician, restaurant owner and tax preparer.

“Funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Security (CARES) Act was provided to help small businesses survive pandemic-related losses,” said Estes. “In coordination with our law enforcement partners, we will hold accountable those unscrupulous actors who attempt to swindle these funds for their own enrichment.”

Estes says Knight applied for Economic Injury Disaster Loans on behalf of two businesses in Camden County. Knight falsely claimed each business made hundreds of thousands prior to the pandemic. Knight then allegedly sent a falsified bank statement to the SBA to receive approval of his applications.

Estes said Knight then used nearly $150,000 of the loan to buy the Mercedes-Benz.