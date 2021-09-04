Brunswick man faces additional 14 years in prison for threats to witness, judge

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A Brunswick man faces 14.5 years additional prison time after admitting to threatening a witness and judge, according to the Southern District of Georgia.

Wilbert Stephens, 29, pleaded guilty to solicitation to commit a crime of violence and mailing threatening communications. He faces an additional 174 months in prison says Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, David H. Estes.

Estes said Stephens asked a family member to kill a witness and sent a threatening letter to a judge. He was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison, along with 23 others, for his involvement in a drug trafficking scheme.

“Serial criminal Wilbert Stephens already faced 10 years in prison for illegally possessing ammunition,” Estes said. “Rather than take his well-deserved medicine, he chose to compound the crime by threatening those who held him accountable.”

He must also pay $7,500 to one victim and complete three years of supervised release. Estes said, Stephens, a convicted felon and gang member has no parole.