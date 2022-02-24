BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A Brunswick man has been convicted of murder in the fatal 2019 shooting of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) trainee.

According to the District Attorney’s Office for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, on Monday, the jury found 29-year-old Calvin Jenkins Jr. guilty on all counts of malice and felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Dec. 15, 2019, Jenkins shot Wolf Valmond twice outside of Rafters Bar on St. Simon’s Island. The 39-year-old, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, died of his injuries.

The Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) found that earlier in the evening, Jenkins’ sister accused one of the CBP trainees at the bar of stealing her phone, which led to a fight.

As everyone was leaving the bar, police said Jenkins went to his vehicle, grabbed a semi-automatic pistol, then got into a fight with Valmond that resulted in the shooting.

Jenkins and a friend, Naasir Kurmue, were arrested in the incident. Kurmue allegedly punched Valmond in the back of the head as he was fighting with Jenkins.

“We are grateful to the GCPD for their hard work and diligence in this case, and to the jury for their hard work and time in considering all of the evidence presented in this case,” said DA Keith Higgins, who prosecuted the case. “I feel that justice was done, and that is always a good thing for our community.”

Superior Court Judge Stephen Kelley sentenced Jenkins to life without parole, plus five years for the firearm charge.