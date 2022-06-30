BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A Brunswick man was convicted of murder and multiple other charges stemming from the death of a man in 2020.

On June 29, a jury convicted Ramondria Jalone Johnson Jr., 30, of felony murder, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property in the first degree, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the death of Alfred Hill, 27, in Oct. 2020.

On Oct. 23, 2020, Hill was gathered with family and friends in front of a Brunswick apartment complex, at a memorial service for an acquaintance.

Hill was standing next to the passenger side door of his cousin’s SUV when he began to exchange words with Johnson. Johnson then pulled a handgun and fired it three times striking hill twice. Another bullet

struck the occupied SUV that they were standing by.

One bullet entered Hill’s right shoulder and went down into his chest, hitting a lung and causing massive internal bleeding. The other struck him in the left leg.

Hill took off running down the street and collapsed in a yard across from GraceMore Nursing Home. Brunswick police and emergency services arrived and attempted to provide aid to Hill, who was transported to Southeast Georgia Hospital where he later died.

A few hours after the shooting, Johnson turned himself in to the authorities and declined to make a statement.

The trial, presided over by Superior Court Judge Robert Guy, began on June 22, in Glynn County

Superior Court.

“This is another case of senseless gun violence that is plaguing our country, our state, and Brunswick in

particular, these days. In the past, people would get into a dispute and resolve their differences with a

fist fight. Today, someone pulls out a gun and the consequences become tragic. Mr. Hill was the father

of three children, who will now grow up without him in their lives. Our prayers are with his family and

friends,” said Chief Assistant District Attorney Nigel Lush, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the State.

Johnson faces a mandatory life sentence for the murder conviction. Sentencing is scheduled for July 21 at 3:00 p.m. in the Glynn County Superior Court.