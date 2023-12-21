BRUNSWICK, Ga (WSAV)- On Thursday, a Brunswick man was convicted for a shooting that happened last year in Brunswick.

Rodriquez Hamilton, 28, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole plus a consecutive 30 years in prison for killing a man in a drive-by shooting on Nov. 2, 2022, according to District Attorney Keith Higgins.

Officials say this stems from “a long history of domestic violence” — saying that Hamilton killed Jamarius Cowart, 24 because he was seeing the mother of Hamilton’s children, Allysia Bryant, who was also injured during the shooting.

Six months before the shooting, Bryant started seeing Cowart, which angered Hamilton.

On at least two occasions, Hamilton followed Bryant to Cowart’s apartment. A week prior to the shooting, Hamilton and Bryant argued over her seeing Cowart, and Hamilton punched her in the face.

On the night of Nov. 2nd, Bryant told Hamilton she was going to church, at this time, Bryant and Hamilton were still staying in the same residence together.

Instead, Bryant went to a restaurant in Brunswick, where Cowart was a waiter.

After Cowart finished his shift, Bryant began to drive him back to his apartment, off Crispen Blvd.

Surveillance video from businesses along Crispen Blvd showed Hamilton’s silver F150 turn onto Crispen Boulevard minutes before Bryant did in her vehicle.

Hamilton then parked next to a nearby Winn Dixie and waited for Bryant to pass by.

Both Bryant and Cowart noticed Hamilton’s truck and saw him begin to follow them.

While stopped at a red light at the intersection of Crispen Blvd and Old Jesup Road, Hamilton pulled alongside the passenger side of Bryant’s car and fired five rounds from a handgun before driving off.

Bryant, who was shot once in the buttocks, immediately called 911 and identified her “baby daddy” as the shooter.

Cowart was shot multiple times and was hit in his heart, lung, and spleen. He died on the scene.

Following the shooting, Hamilton ditched his truck at a friend’s home and then went on the run until surrendering to police with his attorney on Dec. 9, 2022.

The case was investigated by the Glynn County Police Department, with Detective Ethan Varnadoe being the lead investigator.