BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A 21-year-old man was arrested for armed robbery and kidnapping on Tuesday in Brunswick.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Marsh Landing Apartments, located at 3875 Darien Highway.

A victim said they had been robbed while visiting the apartment complex.

Glynn County Police said officers located and detained several individuals, ultimately arresting one, Kevarius Sparks, of Brunswick.

The 21-year-old was booked at the Glynn County Detention Center on two counts of armed robbery and one count each of kidnapping, possession of firearm by first offender probationer and probation violation.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to call the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333 or get in touch with Glynn County Police at 912-554-7802 or gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov.