BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A Brunswick high schooler has been arrested for allegedly threatening staff members of a local mall and movie theater.

According to the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD), officers were first made aware of 18-year-old Jose Gonzalez Jr. Monday afternoon when they were called to Glynn Place Cinemas for a report of a person with a gun.

GCPD said Gonzalez was seen carrying a rifle in a case in the theater and when he was asked to leave, he hid the weapon and returned to the movies.

Officers found that the weapon, an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 rifle, had been lawfully purchased and Gonzalez was carrying the weapon in accordance with Georgia code.

According to the department, he was released without facing any charges. But over the next 36 hours, officials learned Gonzalez allegedly posted specific threats on social media directed at staffers at the movie theater and a mall.

GCPD contacted Glynn County School Police about the investigation, knowing Gonzalez was a student at Brunswick High School. Police were able to detain him as soon as he arrived on campus.

Police said they found no gun on Gonzalez and there were no indications he intended to harm anyone on school property.

Investigators interviewed Gonzalez and subsequently placed him under arrest for terroristic threats.

GCPD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information on the case is asked to call the department at 912-554-7802 or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.