Brunswick heroin dealers sentenced in woman’s overdose death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Two men have now been sentenced to federal prison for charges connected to a Brunswick woman’s overdose death.

According to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia Bobby Christine, Makeda Atkinson, 46, of Brunswick, was sentenced to more than 15 years (126 months) after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

His co-defendant, 63-year-old Donald Adams, of Brunswick, previously received the same sentence on the same charge.

Each man must also serve three years of supervised release after completing their prison terms. There is no parole in the federal system.

“No sentence is harsh enough to bring solace to the woman’s family, but thanks to the assistance from the Glynn County Police Department we were able to make sure these defendants were held accountable under the law,” said Special Agent Chris Hacker, in charge of FBI Atlanta.

According to court documents and testimony, investigators with the Glynn County Police Department and the FBI determined that Atkinson and Adams were selling heroin laced with fentanyl throughout the Brunswick area.

A 32-year-old woman was found dead a day after purchasing drugs from the men back in December 2017. An autopsy found she died from acute fentanyl toxicity.

Glynn County Criminal Investigator Stephen Lowery, with assistance from the FBI, linked her death to the fentanyl-tainted heroin sold by Atkinson and Adams.

“Makeda Atkinson and Donald Adams were small-time drug dealers until their poison fueled the overdose death of a young mother whose body was found by her 5-year-old daughter,” said Christine. “Her death should serve as a wakeup call for other drug users to seek help – and as a warning to drug traffickers that we will find and prosecute them.”

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Glynn County Police Department, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys E. Greg Gilluly and Jennifer Kirkland.