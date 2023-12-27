BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — The Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) is investigating a shooting that happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 26 near the Sydney Lanier Bridge.

A man, his wife and two young children were driving in the area of the port on Highway 17 on Tuesday afternoon.

The man said that two vehicles pulled ahead of his family’s vehicle which caused him to slam on the brakes. One car sped off while a second car, a sliver sedan, pulled up beside the family and fired shots into their car. One of those shots struck the wife in the neck and another bullet grazed the adult male victim.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injury and the man refused treatment. Neither if the children involved were injured in the shooting.

If you have any information, authorities as that you call the Criminal Investigations Division at (912) 554-7802, non-emergency at (912) 554-3645, or may report it anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.