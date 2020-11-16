Brothers arrested after trying to smuggle drugs into Chatham Co. Detention Center

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An inmate and his brother have been arrested after attempting to smuggle drugs into the Chatham County Detention Center.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Internal Affairs unit, it was recently discovered that inmate Cody Rawlings and his brother, Kyle Rawlings, were trying to get drugs inside the facility.

CCSO says Kyle planted drugs at the perimeter of the sheriff’s office on Nov. 4 for his brother to retrieve while on landscape work detail. On Nov. 9, Cody tried to retrieve the drugs and conceal them within his body.

Cody was arrested after bringing contraband across guard lines, and Kyle was arrested the following day.

“We are here to serve and protect the people of Chatham County,” CCSO said. “We are constantly monitoring the 1301 cameras with video and audio throughout the CCSO facilities.”