SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – You may have heard the question growing up: “If everyone else jumped off a bridge, would you jump, too?”

Well, that’s what the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is asking the public this week.

The department shared a photo of two young people preparing to jump into the Wilmington River off of the Causton Bluff bridge on Islands Expressway. They said a concerned citizen sent in the picture.

“It has become an all-too-frequent practice for young people out boating to stop their watercraft, swim to shore, climb up to the bridge, and jump back into the water,” CCPD stated. “Not only is this against the law, but it is extremely dangerous and potentially deadly.”

The response on Facebook was mixed, with some commenters saying they did the same thing when they were kids. Others agreed with the department that the behavior needs to be stopped.

“That water is very shallow. Death is near,” one person wrote. “I use to do it when I was young. But we knew the water level and depth. Those rivers have changed now.”

