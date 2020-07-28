Electric issue suspected cause of Brentwood Dr. fire; Resident moved to Augusta Burn Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department says it suspects, but has not yet confirmed, that a fire early Tuesday morning on Brentwood Drive was caused by an electrical wiring issue.

At 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, crews responded to the fire in the 2100 block of Brentwood Drive, near Skidaway and DeRenne.

Officials say the resident escaped the fire, but suffered second degree burns. The resident was taken to the hospital and later moved to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.

Fire officials say a large amount of personal items stored throughout the home fueled the blaze. Firefighters took a defensive stance in the fire battle as bullets stored in the home began to explode, set off by the fire.

Crews cut the power to the structure while battling the fire. The resident has been displaced.

Firefighters rescued a kitten from the home. It was later named Lampley after the firefighter who rescued it and was placed in a foster home