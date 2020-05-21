BREAKING: Man accused of filming Ahmaud Arbery’s death arrested for murder

In this image from video posted on Twitter Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Ahmaud Arbery stumbles and falls to the ground after being shot as Travis McMichael stands by holding a shotgun in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23, 2020. (Twitter via AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The man accused of filming the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery has been arrested for murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) confirmed Thursday.

William “Roddie” Bryan, 50, will be booked at the Glynn County Jail on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Bryan’s attorney earlier this week claimed his client had taken a polygraph test confirming he was not involved in the shooting.

The video of Arbery’s death was released about two months after the incident, which sparked calls from across the nation for the arrest of father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael.

Alan Tucker, an attorney in Brunswick, Georgia, who isn’t representing the McMichaels but says he is a friend, told NBC News he released the video because he wanted “the public to know the truth.”

Attorneys for Arbery’s parents say the family was relieved to learn of Bryan’s arrest.

“We called for his arrest from the very beginning of this process,” attorneys S. Lee Merritt, Benjamin Crump and L. Chris Stewart stated. “His involvement in the murder of Mr. Arbery was obvious to us, to many around the country and after their thorough investigation, it was clear to the GBI as well.”

The agency will be holding a press conference at GBI Headquarters in Decatur Friday at 9 a.m. to discuss the arrest.