BREAKING: Father, son arrested for murder of Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Two men accused in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery have been arrested.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Gregory McMichael and his son Travis were taken into custody on Thursday.

Both have been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

It’s been well over two months since Arbery was killed in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick.

The father and son told authorities they believed Arbery was acting suspicious and a string of burglaries had recently been reported. Gregory and Travis McMichael confronted Arbery with two firearms in hand.

Officials say that during the encounter, Travis McMichael shot and killed the 25-year-old.

