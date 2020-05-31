Citywide curfew goes into effect in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following an afternoon of peaceful protests in Savannah, calling for justice in George Floyd’s death, a citywide curfew has been put into place.

“We want to continue to ensure the safety of our citizens, visitors and the protection of property,” said Mayor Van Johnson. “This is an uncomfortable, but necessary step in making that happen.”

The curfew will extend from 8:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly “for as many days as the situation warrants.”

Johnson anyone out after the curfew should expect to be stopped and questioned. The mayor added that those going to and from work “have nothing to worry about” and that his focus is on rooting out “bad guys.”

At the start of Sunday’s curfew, there was a brief standoff between protesters and law enforcement on Drayton and Broughton streets.

With riot gear on and tear gas in hand, Georgia State Patrol troopers and Savannah Police officers repeated announcements about the curfew to the group.

Ultimately, the protesters dispersed without incident.

Johnson said he’s been made aware of incidents throughout the night but only one “notable” encounter where someone threw a rock at a vehicle.

On Facebook Live, WSAV’s Kelly Antonacci captured video of a man being taken into police custody following some sort of altercation between the protester and law enforcement about a block from Ellis Square.

At the scene, District 2 Alderman Detric Leggett said many of the protesters who may be inciting violence are coming into the city from Charleston, South Carolina.

“These are not Savannahians,” he said, adding, “they drove all the way here for this.”