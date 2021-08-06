BREAKING: Charges dropped against Paul Murdaugh

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Charges against Paul Murdaugh in the death of Mallory Beach have officially been dropped, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office confirms to WSAV.

Murdaugh was charged with two counts of boating under the influence causing bodily injury and one count of BUI involving death in connection with Beach’s death in 2019. He had pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Reports show Murdaugh’s blood-alcohol level was triple the legal limit when the boat hit a piling in Archer’s Creek, throwing Beach and several others from the boat. Beach’s body was found seven days later.

Murdaugh was only 19 at the time of the crash and used his older brother’s ID to purchase alcohol from Parker’s convenience store.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says it dropped those charges after getting the official death certificate from Colleton County.

The 22-year-old Murdaugh was shot and killed back in June on his family’s Colleton County property along with his mother. So far, no suspects have been found in that case.

The AG’s office says it is keeping the investigation into the boating accident open.

Murdaugh was the only person charged in that crash.