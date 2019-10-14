Breaking: Caretaker of Keyes twins arrested for murder

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The caretaker for Raelynn and Payton Keyes has been arrested for the murder of the twin girls.

According to Hinesville Police, Claudette Foster turned herself in Monday morning.

Foster has been charged with four criminal counts:

-Murder second degree in the death of Raelynn Keyes
-Murder second degree in the death of Payton Keyes
-Cruelty to children second degree in the death of Raelynn Keyes
-Cruelty to children second degree in the death of Payton Keyes

Foster is expected to make a first appearance on Tuesday before a magistrate at the Liberty County Jail.

Authorities say Raelynn and Payton Keyes were discovered dead inside a vehicle near a home on the 200 block of Augusta Way in the Griffin Park subdivision in Hinesville back on September 29th.

