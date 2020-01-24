BREAKING: 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police are on the scene of a shooting near Atlantic Avenue and East 35th Street.

An officer tells News 3 that one person was shot and taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries at this time.

Police are currently working a crime scene in the front yard of a residence and are keeping some neighbors from returning to their homes.

Officials were not immediately able to provide details on any possible suspects.

