BREAKING: 1 of 2 former SPD officers indicted in excessive force case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A special Chatham County Grand Jury has handed down the decision on two former officers of the Savannah Police Department involved in an excessive force case.

Sgt. Mike Arango has been formally charged with false imprisonment — a felony with the possibility of up to five years in prison — and simple battery.

Meanwhile, Cpl. Daniel Kang faces no charges.

The officers were seen on a police body camera during a warrant sweep using excessive force against an individual.

That person turned out not to be the suspect the officers were looking for in the first place.

Arango is said to have been more physically involved in the incident.

This story is developing. News 3 will update.