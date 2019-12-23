1 dead in shooting at Bluffton church parking lot

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Police say one person is dead and two suspects are being sought in connection with a shooting at a Bluffton church.

According to the Bluffton Police Department, the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. at the Lord Lutheran Church parking lot, located off of Buckwalter Parkway.

The victim has been identified only as an adult male.

Authorities do not believe the victim or suspects had any connection to the church.

“There is no reason to believe there is a threat to the general public,” Bluffton Police added.

A description of the two suspects was not immediately available.

The victim’s identity will be released pending next of kin notification. Bluffton Police say a forensic autopsy will also be performed.

The public is asked to avoid the church area as police will remain on the scene for several hours gathering evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Bluffton Police Department Tip Line at 843-706-4560 or CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to follow this story.