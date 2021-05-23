Bradwell Institute graduate returns home to home on fire

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — It was supposed to be a night of celebration for a Bradwell Institute graduate, only to learn while on his way home from the ceremony held Saturday night the family home was on fire.

According to Walthourville Fire and Rescue Chief, Anthony Burns, Olvey Field and his family of 6 have been displaced after their home on the 300 block of Thompson Road was destroyed by fire.

“We encountered heavy fire on the rear right-hand side of the building,” Burns said. “It was already vented through the roof at that point. There was nobody inside thankfully, they were at a Bradwell graduation and on their way back home.”

Burns said the family had just left the graduation when they received a phone call that the family home was on fire.

The graduate still wearing his graduation gown stood in silence along with his family as flames shot through the roof of the single-story home.

It is unknown what started the fire at this point. The fire started shortly before 9:30 pm. American Redcross is helping the family of seven.