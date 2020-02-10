Bradwell Institute cleared after bomb threat investigation Monday morning

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities have given the all-clear at Bradwell Institute in Hinesville after a bomb threat was called in Monday morning, the Hinesville Police Department says.

Students have gone back inside the main school building and have returned to class.

According to HPF Capt. Terranova Smith, the threatening call was made to the school just after 9 a.m. HPD Officer Donnie Nunnally said all children were evacuated from the main school area and were held safely on the track and field grounds while authorities searched the school.

Lewis Levine contributed to this story.