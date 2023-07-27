BLUFFTON, S.C (WSAV) – The Bluffton Police Department (BPD) has launched a program to reach unreported victims of domestic violence and is asking for help from local businesses.

“Stop Domestic Violence – Scan for Help” is a component of a $141,404 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice which was awarded to the Bluffton Police Department in October 2022. The grant was funded to dedicate to the domestic violence detective program, which enables the BPD to focus on prosecution for domestic violence offenses and to provide resources to victims.

BPD Detective Angela Serrano is asking local businesses if they will allow her to place stickers in their bathrooms to reach potential victims of domestic violence.

The sticker will have a QR code which will lead the responder to a quick survey and this technique will connect potential victims with Det. Serrano or BPD’s Victim Advocate Kate Cooler for resources and guidance.

The BPD is looking for businesses such as grocery stores, restaurants and bars.

If other businesses are interested and willing to participate, they are encouraged to email, aserrano@townofbluffton.com, or call, 843-540- 5123, Det. Serrano.

So far, the QR Code Stickers have been placed at Bluffton’s Town Hall, the public restroom in the main lobby of the BPD, as well as in the bathrooms of Oscar Frazier Park and Oyster Factory Park.