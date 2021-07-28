Boy, 14, charged in shooting death of 44-year-old SC woman

LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say a 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder after he shot and killed a 44-year-old woman in a South Carolina home.

Lancaster County deputies say the boy was arrested a short time after the killing when he returned to the Lancaster home in a car. Investigators say the 9 mm pistol used to kill Veronica McIlwain on Monday was found in the trash can in a restroom at a Lancaster convenience store.

The name of the teen charged was not released because of his age, and deputies did not say if there was a relationship between McIlwain and the teen.