Bouncer charged after patron hospitalized with brain injury on St. Simons Island

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — A bar bouncer in Georgia has been charged with aggravated battery after punching a patron so hard he was hospitalized with a brain injury.

A Glynn County police report says 32-year-old Randall Collins was jailed after a fight at closing time at Brogen’s South pub and restaurant on St. Simons Island.

The bouncer told police he was trying to get customers to leave when Elijah Mukes hit him with a beer bottle.

Police said paramedics took Mukes to a local hospital but he was transferred to Jacksonville, Florida, after doctors found bleeding on his brain.