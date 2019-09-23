Botched transcript leads to new murder trial in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A man convicted of killing his girlfriend in Georgia is getting a new trial after a judge found a court reporter botched the transcript of his first proceeding.

The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports that 40-year-old Antonio Jerome Magee is scheduled to stand trial again on Monday in Columbus.

A jury found Magee guilty in 2008 of murder and reckless conduct in the 2005 shooting of his girlfriend, Mary Rodgers. A judge sentenced him to life in prison.

But attorneys who took over Magee’s defense in 2013 objected to the trial transcript. A judge found that a court reporter repeatedly failed to relay what was said in court and sometimes inserted gibberish into her voice recordings of the proceedings.

Muscogee Superior Court Judge William Rumer in 2017 granted Magee a new trial.