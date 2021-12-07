Botched gun sale in Rincon leaves 1 dead, 1 arrested

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo provided by the Rincon Police Department.

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested an 18-year-old for a deadly shooting in Rincon Monday night.

The Rincon Police Department (RPD) charged Terry Baily with robbery and murder, booking him into the Effingham County Jail Tuesday. Police say 19-year-old Kamarion Burdette was killed in a botched gun sale.

Baily set up the transaction with Trevor Scott, 19, on Middleground Road through social media, RPD says.

Baily and Burden surrounded the car Scott — who owned the gun — when he pulled up to the site of the gun sale, RPD says. Burdette tried to rob Scott causing Scott to shoot back in defense. Scott then fled the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories