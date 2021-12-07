Botched gun sale in Rincon leaves 1 dead, 1 arrested

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested an 18-year-old for a deadly shooting in Rincon Monday night.

The Rincon Police Department (RPD) charged Terry Baily with robbery and murder, booking him into the Effingham County Jail Tuesday. Police say 19-year-old Kamarion Burdette was killed in a botched gun sale.

Baily set up the transaction with Trevor Scott, 19, on Middleground Road through social media, RPD says.

Baily and Burden surrounded the car Scott — who owned the gun — when he pulled up to the site of the gun sale, RPD says. Burdette tried to rob Scott causing Scott to shoot back in defense. Scott then fled the scene.