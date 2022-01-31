Bomb threats made to historically Black schools across US



WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — At least six historically Black universities in five states and the District of Columbia were responding to bomb threats Monday, with many of them locking down their campuses for a time.

In a warnings to students, school officials say some of the threats were directed at academic buildings.

Georgia’s Albany State University warned students and faculty on social media that “a bomb threat has been issued to Albany State University’s academic buildings.”

Similar threats were made to Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Bowie State University in Maryland; Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana; Bethune-Cookman University in Florida; and Delaware State University, all historically Black institutions.