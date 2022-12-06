RICEBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Hunters discovered a woman’s body on Friday night near the Barrington Ferry Road water tower.

According to a Liberty County Sheriff’s Office incident report filed, the body of the woman was discovered shortly before 5 p.m. in a ditch on an unnamed road.

According to the report, the hunter who notified authorities had just shot a deer that ran off. While searching for the deer they discovered the body of a woman unclothed lying in the ditch on the property of the Weyerhaeuser Paper Company.

According to the report, a knife was discovered near the scene however the cause of death has not been released and it is unknown if the discovery of the knife played a part in the woman’s death.

The body according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, would be undergoing an autopsy Tuesday at the GBI Crime lab in Pooler. The GBI did make an attempt on Friday to determine the identity of the woman without any success.

This is a developing story.