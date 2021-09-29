Body of missing Georgia man found in crash site

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — To his family, Austin Hollar was the glue that held everyone together.

“He’s the rock of this family,” Paris Hollar, Austin’s wife told WJBF News Monday.

The 27-year-old was a devoted father and husband, who lived in Martinez, Georgia. When he did not come home from work Saturday, his family knew something was wrong.

“Family members and friends have driven and handed flyers out. We’ve been to every gas station, business and parking lot.”

Hollar’s family took their search to Aiken County Tuesday. They said his cellphone last pinged in the area. A group gathered near Silver Bluff Road that morning to look for him.

Just before 11 a.m., the Aiken County Coroner was called. A red Nissan was found on the side of Silver Bluff Road. It went down an embankment, striking a tree. Hollar’s body was found. According to Coroner Darryl Ables, he was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

“He would give you the shirt off his back. He helps everybody. If he has a dollar, he’s going to give it to you.”

A family member told NewsChannel 6 they believe Hollar was driving home from work at the time of the crash. They said he may have been unfamiliar with the road as he was looking for an alternate route home. The road he was driving on curves abruptly. Signs are posted telling drivers to reduce their speed ahead of that curve. People who live in the area say crashes happen there often.

Hollar’s body will be autopsied. The coroner’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate.