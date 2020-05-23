Body found in water off St. Helena Island Saturday afternoon

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The body of a deceased adult male was found by kayakers in the water off of St. Helena Island Saturday afternoon.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the body was found in the water near Eddings Point Road and Polawana Island, and was recovered by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office is scheduling a forensic autopsy to be conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina to determine the cause and manner of death, as well as the man’s identity.

BCSO is investigating. News 3 will have updates.