JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Jesup Friday.

According to the Jesup Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call concerning a possible body discovery in a wooded area near SE Broad Street.

On the scene, officials identified the body as that of Charles “Charlie” Miller, also known as “Chainsaw.”

“Although criminal charges have not yet been filed, this investigation is active and may still result in charges being filed in the future,” a statement from Jesup Police read.

Further details on the nature of Miller’s death were not immediately provided. Police said the Wayne County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy.

Chief Perry Morgan is urging anyone with information on Miller’s death to call his department at 912-427-1300.