Body found in Georgia lake after days of searching

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Officials say the body of a man who fell into Georgia’s largest lake while working on his boat has been found with sonar and retrieved by a remotely operated vehicle.

News agencies report that 46-year-old James Dunn Lindsey, of Cumming, fell into Lake Lanier on Thursday, and his body was found Sunday. The lake north of Atlanta covers 38,000 acres and has 700 miles of shoreline.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Mark McKinnon says Lindsey’s body was turned over to the Forsyth County Coroner.

He says game wardens, divers from the Forsyth County Fire Department and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers searched the lake daily until the body was found.