SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A body was found Monday following a house fire in West Savannah, according to police.

Officers and firefighters responded to the 100 block of Baker Street around 6:30 a.m. for a fire, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) said.

After extinguishing the fire, first responders found a deceased person inside the home.

According to SPD, detectives and fire investigators remain on the scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire and death.