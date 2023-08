EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV)- A body has been discovered, and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) is investigating.

Around 7 a.m. Sunday, an ECSO deputy discovered the body of a male victim on Clyo Kildare Road.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.