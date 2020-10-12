Bluffton swears in first female police chief

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – The Town of Bluffton has made history by swearing in its first female police chief.

Stephenie Price took the oath of office in front of her new officers and many Town leaders on Monday.

She takes over after serving as assistant police chief in Savannah for the last 18 months. Price is the first female top cop in Bluffton’s history.

The new chief says she doesn’t take the honor lightly.

“People make comments that come up to me like, ‘Oh my gosh I see you and now I can see myself in law enforcement,'” said Price. “Or, ‘Oh my gosh I see you and now I can see myself being an executive,’ that really means something to me.

“If I can set a good example to those be it, male, female or any gender within, I am happy to do so.”

Price says her first few weeks will be dedicated to learning about her officers and what the people of the Town want and need when it comes to their police force.