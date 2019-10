BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Bluffton Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a man allegedly involved in a hit and run.

The incident happened Thursday morning at Nickel Pumpers in Bluffton.

Police are looking for Aurelio Villa-Martinez. Officials say Villa-Martinez may be in Hardeeville.

Anyone who sees him or who knows where he may be is asked to call 911.